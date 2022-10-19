Indian Army celebrating 60 yrs of Battle of Walong

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The Indian Army is celebrating the diamond jubilee of the Battle of Walong, which was an example of unparalleled bravery, guts and sacrifice by the Indian Army fighting the Chinese onslaught in 1962.

The month-long celebration was inaugurated by the Spear Corps general officer commanding (GOC) in Walong in Anjaw district on Monday.

The GOC paid homage at the war memorial and interacted with war veterans. He also honoured the porters who participated in the Battle of Walong.

An equipment display was also organised for the locals as part of the ‘Know your army’ campaign.

“Sixty years ago, the Indian Army gave a bloody nose to the Chinese in the Battle of Walong,” a defence release said.

“The Indian Army launched its only counterattack during the war to stall the advancing PLA soldiers. The bravehearts of Indian Army held back the Chinese troops for 27 days, which forced the Chinese to deploy its reserve division from Tawang to Walong.

“Outnumbered and with little ammunition and no resource of any kind, the valiant troops continued to hold their ground in a classic example of fighting till last man, last round.

This saga of valour and sacrifice serves as a tale of inspiration for generations to come,” Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said in a release.

“The month-long celebration, which is aligned with the operations and events as they occurred between October and November 1962, will be organised all over the country. It will include lectures on the Battle of Walong at the Army War College, Mhow, the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and for the general public in Kolkata,” the release said.

The celebration will also include a motorcycle rally, to be flagged off from Tezpur (Assam), that will travel the historical battlefields of 1962 and collect soils from these fields, which will thereafter be instated at the Walong war memorial.

The celebration will culminate on 17 November in Walong, during which a large number of war veterans, their relatives, and locals of the area will be honoured.