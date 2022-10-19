Committee to submit report on APPSC paper leak case by 24 Oct, says ANSU

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), along with members of the ‘APPSC paper leak committee’ on Monday called on Home Minister Bamang Felix to discuss the paper leak case.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, ANSU president Nabam Dodum said that the minister agreed to submit the report of the three-member committee to the two unions by 24 October.

Dodum said that “a detailed report of the status of the nine arrested persons in connection with the AE paper leak case, along with the investigation of

Upper Siang DFCSO Minoty Borang Saroh, will also be handed over to both the AAPSU and the ANSU.”