Indigo aircraft successfully test-landed at Donyi Polo Airport

HOLLONGI, 18 Oct: An aircraft of a private airliner was successfully test-landed at the newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport here on Tuesday, scripting a new chapter in the country’s aviation history.

The airport, after it is commissioned, will be the first in Arunachal, the eastern most state of the country, and bring it to the aviation map of the country. The Lilabari airport, which is closest to the state capital, is located about 80 kms away in North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The Donyi Polo airport is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month, the officials said.

The new airport has a runway of 2,300 mtrs and is suitable for the landing and takeoff of Boeing 747s. With an area of 4,100 sq mtrs, it will be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers, they said.

Two water cannons sprayed water as a welcome gesture when the Airbus A320 flight of IndiGo Airlines test landed at the airport with crew members and a few officials on board.

Sharing the news of the test landing, Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted in the social media, “It is a milestone moment for us as we’re making every possible effort to ensure ease of travel in our state. Gratitude to all for contributing their bit to improve our people’s ease of life!”

He later tweeted: “It’s so satisfying and fulfilling to see IndiGo flight making a successful test landing at Donyi Polo airport. Ensuring better connectivity to our people is a top priority of my government. Rest assured, we’ll ensure we’ve many more flights from Itanagar.”

Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo expressed delight on Facebook by writing: “History being made as air connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh begins very soon. Indigo Air has successfully made its test landing today at Donyi Polo Airport.”

The minister said that Arunachal’s tourism sector will benefit highly once the airport becomes operational, as it will become easy for international and domestic tourists to reach the state.

Home Minister Bameng Felix, who was present at the airport on the occasion, termed the test landing a “long cherished dream of the people of the state.”

“A milestone moment indeed! Congratulations to all,” Felix tweeted.

The first flight test landing was conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the airport on 19 July this year.

Developed by the AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Donyi Polo airport is a greenfield one with eight check-in counters, and will be able to accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours.

Hollongi is about 15 kms from Itanagar. (PTI)