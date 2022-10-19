Nalo seeks more Dornier 228 services in state

NEW DELHI, 18 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo requested the union civil aviation ministry to ensure early start of Dornier 228 passenger flights to Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, and requested that Alliance Air induct its second Dornier 228 aircraft at the earliest.

Speaking during a conference of the civil aviation ministers of all states and union territories here on Tuesday, Nalo, who was accompanied by Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil M Naik, gave assurance that “the terminal buildings of Mechukha and Tuting will be ready by 31 March, 2023,” adding that “Alliance Air may plan to extend Dornier 228 flights to these locations accordingly.”

He requested also for a “joint inspection of the advanced landing ground (ALG) in Vijaynagar and the proposed ALGs in Dirang and Anini by the AAI, the IAF and the BCAS, along with state government officials.”

He said also that a team be sent to “finalise the civil and military infrastructure,” and requested for another team to carry out “OLS survey of the proposed airport sites in Richi, near Daporijo, and Tarmoba (Kombo), near Aalo.”

Nalo further appealed for more helicopter services in Arunachal, “as the existing helicopter service is not adequate to connect all the needy remote locations.”

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who responded positively to Nalo’s requests, praised the Arunachal government “for reducing the VAT on ATF from 20 percent to 1 percent,” saying that it would “reduce operational cost and thereby attract airline operators to induct their fixed-wing flight services in the state.”

He commended the efforts of the Arunachal government to improve the aviation sector in the state, saying that “it made it possible for introduction of Dornier 228 flight services and development of heliports and ALGs in the state to facilitate remote area air connectivity.”

Scindia congratulated the Arunachal government on the Donyi Polo Airport becoming operational ahead of schedule, and gave assurance that the airport will be inaugurated soon.