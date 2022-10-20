UD&H SE Marcony Potom passes away

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Marcony Potom, Superintending Engineer (SE) at Urban Development and Housing (UD&H) department, passed away in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday midnight, following a stroke.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Born in 1968 in Degi Potom village under Darak circle in West Siang district, Potom was the youngest son of late Remar Potom and late Yasak Potom.

He joined government service as junior engineer at Aalo PWD division in 1992.

Later, Potom joined the UD&H department as urban programme officer on deputation in 1998. He was promoted as deputy director in 2009 and then joint director (re-designated as superintending engineer) in 2016.

He had also served as general secretary of Galo Welfare Society.

The officials and staffs of the UD&H department have expressed shock and grief over the sudden and untimely demise of Potom and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“He was a very active and dedicated officer and contributed immensely to the growth of the department,” UD&H chief engineer Taring Darang said in a condolence message.

The Galo Peoples’ Federation deeply mourned the passing away of Potom and said the federation is deeply saddened by his sudden and untimely demise.

“He was an avid sportsman, a very sincere and efficient officer,” the GPF said in a condolence message and conveyed heartfelt condolences to bereaved family.

The Officers’ Badminton Club (OBC), Itanagar also expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Potom, who was also the vice president of the club.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Potom’s demise. In his death, we have lost a brother and guide and his contribution to OBC will be remembered forever,” the club said in a condolence message.

It conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.