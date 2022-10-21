Students witness DLMC meeting

YUPIA, 20 Oct: The Papum Pare district administration on Wednesday invited students from government schools in Yupia to witness the district level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting in the DC’s conference hall here.

DLMC meetings are held to review the financial and physical progress of ongoing central and state government schemes.

Chairing the meeting, DC Sachin Rana said that “making DLMC meetings more participative will ensure transparency and accountability.”

“Our children, who are the future of the nation, will get firsthand information on various government schemes,” he said, and advised the students to “disseminate the information to their parents, friends and neighbours and encourage them to avail the benefits.”

The DC advised the implementing departments to submit progress reports and utilisation certificates on time and conduct “regular field verification of the projects and schemes sanctioned by the government.”

The status of all ongoing flagship programmes and other schemes was presented by the departments during the meeting. (DIPRO)