APSLSA member secy visits sub-jail

AALO, 20 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary Yomge Ado, along with EAC (Judicial) Maryom Karlo, advocates Jummin Lollen and Dagyom Diyum and paralegal volunteers of the West Siang district legal services authority (DLSA) inspected the sub-jail here on Thursday.

During the visit, a meeting was held with the jail authority and the members of the DLSA to discuss issues regarding providing timely and free legal assistance to the undertrial prisoners (UTP) and convicts. Various issues of the jail, such as medical attention, food, hygiene, health of the inmates, etc, were also discussed.

The APSLSA member secretary apprised the participants of the prisoners’ right to avail free legal aid from legal services institutions “and provisions under which prisoners can be effectively represented in the courts, which legal services authority will provide legal aid counselling to them free of cost.”

Thirty-one inmates, including UTPs, were present during the visit.