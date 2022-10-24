Arrogance will not prevail

A controversial order issued by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime is a threat to the freedom of speech and expression. The DC, who recently was caught on camera behaving very arrogantly with a young lady reporter, issued a diktat, trying to regulate the work of journalists working in Ziro. The words used in the order are detrimental to the freedom of the journalists. The media bodies of the state under the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists have come out strongly criticising the attempt of the DC to gag journalists.

The order of the DC is regressive in nature and should be immediately recalled. The DC should concentrate on his own job and stop trying to teach the press what to do and what not to do. He was caught on camera, behaving very arrogantly while trying to avoid questions put up by journalists. DC Bamin Nime should remember that, being a public servant, he is answerable to the citizens. He should not behave as if he is a king just because he is the deputy commissioner of a district. The DC made a grave mistake by trying to gag the voice of the people.