State’s wushu team leaves for Sr Nat’l Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The state’s wushu team, comprising eight men and an equal number of women, accompanied by five officials, left here on Sunday for Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship to be held in Srinagar from 28 October to 2 November.

The players are Bamang Ampa, Sangjam Bagang, Kigo Yoka, Tai Kaya, Likha Tadh, Bangram Tungi, Techi Juna, Gyamar Yatup, Onilu Tega, Taug Ama, Sunday Sangdo, Mercy Ngaimong, Mepung Lamgu, Nyeman Wangsu, Realu Boo and Meme Tallang.

The officials (coaches and managers) are Abo Lukham, Soni Beyong, Taring Liyak, Tai Yamak and M Premchandra Singh, informed the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA).

Earlier on the day, the players, coaches and managers were given a send-off by AAPWA president Tach Tadar, vice president Aje Dolo, and other executive body members.