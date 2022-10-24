Teachers must support reading habit: Pul

TEZU, 23 Oct: “Until and unless teachers come out to support reading habit, your students will not be encouraged to progress in life,” said retired health services joint director Dr Sajinglu Chai.

Addressing students, guests, awardees and youth library activists during the 15th annual day celebration of the Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN) here in Lohit district on Sunday, she said that “Today, the teachers have to be multi-talented if they have to make any contribution to our society.”

She advised the students to spend some time regularly in the library after school hours and imbibe the reading habit.

“IGG College students should come and participate in the youth library activities and develop their personality skills, to be equipped to face the challenges in their future life,” she said.

Dr Pul also presented the annual library awards – the Bhajan Award to GHSS Hayuliang science teacher K Vijaya Kumar, and the Sister Nivedita Award to government staffer Deepak Sha – “for their long and committed services to reading promotion activities in the region.”

LYLN coordinator S Mundayoor presented the annual report of the library network, and said that “the library movement has emerged a step ahead in handholding, with the emergence of the Forum of Activists of Lohit Youth Libraries (FOAL), the RPETA Trust Delhi and the Denning College for Teacher Education actively participating and supporting reading promotion activities in the region.”

FOAL secretary Keselo Tayang spoke on the activities conducted by the forum across the region in the last year, while Bamboosa Library volunteer Rinya Dellang outlined “how the library has reached out to Tezu school and college students since April 2022 with several activities.”

Bamboosa Library administrator Bapenlu Kri also spoke.

The celebration featured a number of reading activities.