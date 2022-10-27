APSCW team meets Naharlagun fire victims, seeks fair probe, immediate relief

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) members led by its chairperson Kenjum Pakam on Wednesday met the victims of Naharlagun market fire mishap.

During the visit, the APSCW team found that most of the victims were women entrepreneurs who lost properties worth lakhs in the fire incident.

The APSCW requested the concerned authorities to conduct fair investigation into the fire mishap.

The Commission further appealed to the state government to provide immediate relief to the fire victims and requested the CBOs, NGOs and likeminded people to come forward for the aid of the fire victims.