AEKDSU lodges FIR, demands action

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) has lodged an FIR with SP of the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) demanding action against then Chayangtajo PWD division assistant engineer Kumar Mangfi and Chayangtajo incumbent MLA Hayeng Mangfi.

In its FIR lodged on Tuesday, the union said that legal action should be taken against the persons mentioned above for alleged ‘forgery, fund embezzlement, criminal conspiracy, interference in the prosecution sanction process’ for free and fair investigation in the infamous Chayangtajo-NEC road scam.

The union said that “SIC have been prompt in its action by arresting the evil-doers following the complaint regarding siphoning off development fund.” However, the union said, “The investigation has still reached nowhere and the matter is still pending before your authority without any concrete outcome.”

Some officers allegedly involved in the infamous case are still roaming scot free, the union said and expressed hope that ‘no stone should be left unturned to unearth the truth and to book all the corrupt persons involved in the case.