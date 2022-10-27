CBI assessing APPSC paper leakage case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 26: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly arrived in Itanagar on Tuesday to oversee the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) assistant engineer (civil) paper leakage issue.

Sources in the police department informed that the CBI team is being headed by a joint director level ranked officer.

The team reportedly, interacted with the state police and the special investigation cell (SIC) to verify the evidences and gravity of the high-profile job scam case. Sources also added that the country’s premier investigating agency is likely to take over the investigation within a week after completion of codal procedures. So far, ten persons have been arrested by the state police who were allegedly involved in the paper leakage case.

The state government had recommended APPSC assistant engineer (civil) question paper leakage case to the CBI for thorough and fair investigation following the uproar that erupted over the paper leakage incident in the state.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on Monday have jointly declared 12 hours Capital Bandh on 2nd November in protest against what they called lackadaisical attitude by the authority over their demands. Both organizations have demanded the suspension of all incumbent members of the commission. It also demanded for immediate termination of all accused involved in the paper leakage.

The paper leakage came to light on 29 August after written information was received by the police from one Gyamar Padang, a candidate of the APPSC AE examination, claiming that he suspected that the question paper had been leaked.

Earlier, the police had arrested APPSC deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang (53); AE exam candidate Thomas Gaduk (26); Jeju Institute teacher Akhilesh Yadav; head assistant and father of Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk (57); GPS Tarak Pangin; junior teacher Tama Saroh (53); and courier runner Dilip Saha and three others.

Jerang, who allegedly leaked the paper, has been sent on retirement by the Commission.

Chairman of the Commission Nipo Nabam on Oct 14, had resigned from his post, “owning moral responsibility for the omissions and commissions of the officer of the commission” who was responsible for ensuring secrecy and prevention of leakage of question papers.