Arunachal media remembers Taro Chatung on his 3rd death anniversary

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The Arunachal Press Club (APC), Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) observed the third death anniversary of senior journalist late Taro Chatung at the Press Club here on Wednesday.

Late Chatung’s wife Taro Bina and her daughter were also present on the occasion.

Chatung was the founding father of electronic media and a state gold medal awardee. He passed away on October 26, 2019, due to cancer at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Highlighting Chatung’s contribution to the state media, APC vice president Bengia Ajum appealed to the young journalists to take inspiration from Chatung’s life. He said the journalists should learn to ask straight questions to the authorities with humbleness, wit and sarcasm.

He said, “This day is being observed every year to recall how to be a rational journalist like Taro Chatung. And one should also know that journalism is not an easy job and hence work with utmost responsibility.”

“We should be ready to ask tough questions to the authority concerned, which was one of the inspiring journalistic approaches of Taro Chatung. Therefore, we should imbibe this quality and pass it on to the next,” he said.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno said, “The union has also introduced the Taro Chatung excellence award for journalists which is declared after a competition among electronic journalists and presented every year at National Press Day celebration.”

“We are very thankful to Taro Chatung’s wife and his daughter who had joined us to observe the day in the press club. Their presence on the day not only motivates the young journalists of the state but also inspires us to carry forward the legacy of late Chatung,” he said.

Sangno also appealed to the journalists to be dedicated and passionate about the profession as Chatung was till his last breath.

AEDMA president JT Tagam said that the association will ensure that the day is being observed in a grand manner next year to remember the founding father of electronic media in the state in association with APC and APUWJ.

Meanwhile, the wife of the late Chatung, Taro Bina said that Chatung was ambitious and dedicated to his journalistic works. She said that everyone is aware that journalism is not an easy profession. There are ups and downs in the profession that the present generation of journalists should know about.

She said, “The journalists from the state are doing great work and sometimes it feels like they have the same hard-working and ambitious attitude towards their work as Chatung had throughout his whole life.”

“I feel really privileged and thankful that the press fraternity has always stood alongside me during hard times. I am sure this is all because they seriously loved Chatung and his work,” she said.

Among others, APC general secretary Damien Lepcha, APUWJ general secretary Sonam Jelly, AEDMA general secretary Sangge Droma and members shared anecdotes and their experiences with late Chatung.