Group donates for Nlg fire victims

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: The Kuri Dajum Olung Dune (KDOD) group of the Adi community residing in the Itanagar Capital Region on Saturday met the Naharlagun Bazaar Welfare Committee’s president, secretary and other members and donated a small amount of money as assistance for the victims of the Naharlagun daily market fire incident.

The members of the group also met the victims and expressed solidarity with them.

KDOD group secretary Otok Tamut Talom appealed to “all, including CBOs, to come forward and donate for the affected vendors and shopkeepers during the difficult situation.”