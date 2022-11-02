More than 1,600 border villages to get 4G cover

TAWANG, 1 Nov: Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) Deputy Director General (DDG) Sunil Kumar Verma informed that 1,683 villages in Arunachal Pradesh will be covered with 4G services by December 2023.

Verma, who along with union Communication Ministry Additional Secretary VL Kantha Rao convened a meeting with representatives of Airtel and BSNL here on Tuesday, sought support from the state government and the paramilitary and armed forces to “properly implement the projects in identifying patch of land, movement of people, providing electricity connections to achieve the target of connecting all villages with 4G network by December 2023.”

Verma further informed that fund collected from the telecom service providers under the USOF is used to provide telecom services to the remote villages of the country.

Verma and Rao are in the state to personally inspect and ensure that the telecom projects taken up by the state are being implemented properly.

Earlier, Rao visited some of the border outposts not connected with mobile network facility, and interacted with the personnel.

Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, along with representatives of the paramilitary forces, NGOs and student unions, apprised the additional secretary of the poor network connectivity in the district. (DIPRO)