March taken out in support of AAC

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Hundreds took part in a foot march organised jointly by the Arunachal Bachao Andolan Committee, the Pro-Dam Movement of Arunachal Pradesh, the All Capital Complex Youth Welfare Association and the Arunachal Naari Shakti on Tuesday to show their solidarity

with Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC).

Protesters shouting slogans such as “Say no to autocracy,” “We want justice for AAC,” and “Fulfil our demands” walked from Naharlagun to the tennis court here, where, addressing the gathering, Pro-Dam Movement of Arunachal Pradesh president Taw Paul said that the marchers have three demands to place before the government.

“Firstly, we seek AAC’s demand to be addressed – CBI or ED probe in every government department. The second demand is to arrest Akhilesh Pratap Singh, who has insulted the chairperson of the AAC, Toko Sheetal. If you cannot bring Singh here, we say you are running an anti-people government.

“Our third demand is free electricity supply to every Arunachali. If our state can supply electricity to the country, why can’t the people of the state be given free electricity? We get 135 mw from the NEEPCO. At least make 50 mw free for us,” Paul said.