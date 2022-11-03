Ensure security of enemy properties across UP: Adityanath directs officials

Lucknow, 2 Nov: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure the security of enemy properties located in different districts of the state, an official statement said.

Enemy properties are properties that have been left behind by people who have taken citizenship of Pakistan and China.

There have also been reports of encroachment at certain places. In such a situation, a report of the updated status of all the enemy properties should be prepared. To make them free from encroachment, statewide action should be initiated under the supervision of the Home Department, the chief minister was quoted as saying in the official release issued here.

For the protection, management, and monitoring of enemy properties, a principal secretary level officer should be appointed as a nodal officer, the chief minister said while chairing a high-level meeting.

He also said that the potential for tourism development can be shaped by effectively promoting the cultural/historical heritage of the border villages/districts.

“We need to make a planned effort to make the villages located on the interstate/international border ‘vibrant’, he said.

School children, NCC, NSS cadets/volunteers should be taken to these areas. The retired military personnel/ paramilitary personnel residing in these areas should be recognised as Border Sepoys (Sarhad ke Sipahi), and their necessary cooperation should be taken in maintaining the system, the release said.

In the border districts, 100% saturation of the central and state government’s public welfare schemes should be ensured, he said.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) prepares a document of the status of crime data in the country. For smooth implementation of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act 2022, a nodal officer should be posted at the state level. (PTI)

In any case, ensure that the NCRB has access to accurate, real and time bound data, the CM said.

Keeping in view the importance of cyber security, now after the police zone, there is a need to establish a cyber crime police station in every district of the state. These cyber police stations can be established in the reserve police lines of the districts as per the local convenience, he said.

At the state level, a joint cyber coordinating team should be established. This team should also include cyber experts in addition to the police department. Prepare and submit a detailed action plan, the CM said.

The ‘Safe City Project’ is proving very useful in fulfilling the resolve of women’s safety, respect and self-reliance. Through this project in the state, the Modern Control Room under Lucknow Police Commissionerate, Pink Police Booth, Asha Jyoti Kendra, CCTV cameras, help desk for counsellors in women police stations, panic buttons in buses and other security measures have been implemented.

The security system of cities has become smart with the Integrated Traffic Management System installed under the Smart City Project.

Prepare an action plan to develop more cities as ‘Safe Cities’ by doing financial management through convergence with inter-departmental coordination. In this way, in the first phase, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to have 17 safe cities, he said.

There is also a need to intensify the campaign against illegal manufacture and drug trafficking in the state. Strictest action should be ensured against drug mafia, the chief minister added. (PTI)