DULIAJAN, 24 Apr: Oil India Limited (OIL) has been conferred the prestigious 16th Annual EEF Global CSR Award 2026 in the platinum category by the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF). The award recognizes the company’s impactful and effective Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives across its areas of operation.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the NDMC Convention Centre, Delhi on 17 April.

Chief general manager (PA) Diganta Kumar Borah and manager (PA) – CSR Shatabdi Mahanta received the award on behalf of OIL.

The award was conferred by eminent dignitaries, including former secretary, ministry of power, GoI, Anil Razdan, CEO of the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF) Anil Garg and Her Excellency Janis Darbari, Honorary Consul of Republic of Montenegro.

OIL’s CSR initiatives are focused on key areas such as healthcare, education, livelihood generation, skill development, rural infrastructure, sports, women empowerment and environmental sustainability, informed an OIL release.