PKL: Ashish shines as U Mumba win hard-fought contest against Telugu Titans

Pune, 2 Nov: Ashish put up an excellent performance as U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans 40-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday. Raider Ashish scored a total of 12 points in the game.

Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the sixth minute.

However, Parvesh Bhainswal tackled Heidarali Ekrami soon after and kept the Titans in the game.

The Telugu defence stepped up as they levelled the scores at 6-6.

Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11. (PTI)