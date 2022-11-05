Dispute over highway construction resolved following meeting with Assam CM: Nyigyor

ITANAGAR, 4 Nov: Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor informed that the dispute between the Assam and the Arunachal Pradesh governments over the construction of a highway at the entry point of Likabali town in Lower Siang district has been resolved.

He informed this during a media briefing here on Friday.

The MLA said that the road was not constructed due to a dispute over the construction of the road, which falls on the Assam-Arunachal boundary at Likabali.

However, the matter was resolved during his recent meeting with the Assam chief minister and the local MLA, he said.

“We met the Assam CM earlier and accordingly he has resolved the matter. The road which falls under the Assam part will be constructed by the Assam government and for which fund has also been provided. Likewise, I have also apprised the matter to CM Pema Khandu for the construction of another part of the road falling under Arunachal,” he said.

He added that Khandu “has given assurance to complete the stretch of the highway within 2023-2024 financial years.”

The MLA further informed that “construction of roads under the PMGSY, connecting various villages, is also in progress.”

“A proposal for construction of bridges in various locations has also been submitted to the state and central governments. A Rs 30-crore project is in progress over the Siji river. The construction of the substructure had begun earlier but has since been put on halt, owing to heavy rainfall. However, construction work will restart soon,” he added.

Citing some of the issues hampering road construction in Likabali, the MLA said that the road construction from Bali to Durpai was put on halt following complaints from the residents of Assam.

“The road construction work was stopped but hopefully, it will restart soon with the intervention of the Assam CM,” said the MLA.