Kick-boxers continue impressive performance, win 2 more medals

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: The kick-boxers of the state continued their impressive performance at the Wako Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament in New Delhi, winning two more medals on day-3 on Friday.

While Mepung Langdo clinched a gold medal in the below 65 kg point fight event, Nangram Tachung won a silver medal in the below 57 kg light contact event.

Langdo defeated her opponent from Uzbekistan to win the second gold for the state in the ongoing tournament.

Tachung settled for the silver after he lost to his opponent from Tamil Nadu in the finals, informed Kickboxing Association of Arunachal.

Arunachal has, so far, won two gold medals and equal number of silver medals in the ongoing tournament.