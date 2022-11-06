NFDB CE tours Lower Subansiri

ZIRO, 5 Nov: National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) chief executive Dr. Suvarna Chandrappagari visited Lower Subansiri district on Friday for spot assessment of progress of schemes made under PMMSY and Blue Revolution (BR).

The chief executive visited several fish ponds and farms of beneficiaries at Yazali, Yachuli and Ziro-I circle and interacted with the farmers and expressed satisfaction over successful implementation of the various schemes.

She visited the Recreational Fisheries Centre of progressive farmer Tage Richo at Pare-Ami constructed with financial assistance under PMMSY. Farmers present on the occasion requested the chief executive to enhance the financial assistance from the central government to bring pisciculture revolution in the state.

Earlier, Dr. Chandrappagari visited the fish farm-cum-eco-tourism center of another progressive farmer Likha Kamin at Jath village under Yachuli circle and was highly impressed by the farm, which is one of the major tourist attractions of the place.

Dr. Chandrappagari emphasized on intensive aquaculture and adoption of scientific farming methods to increase production and productivity from a unit area to double the farmers’ income.

She also visited the site of paddy-cum-fish culture at Ziro and interacted with the farmers.

Presently, 1400 ha area is under paddy-cum-fish culture at Ziro valley.

Later, she also visited the proposed site of Integrated Aqua Park at Regional High Altitude Fish Seed Farm at Tarin. The farm manager presented the details of activities to be implemented and its scope.

She suggested the department to work out every detail meticulously before execution of the work to avoid cost overrun and assured her support and cooperation in implementing the project successfully.

The NFDB chief executive was accompanied by fisheries director J Taba, officials of fisheries department and NFDB-North East Regional Centre, Guwahati officer-in-charge AK Borah. (DIPRO)