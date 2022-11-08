APP organises slew of events to mark 50th raising day

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) organised a slew of community outreach programmes, including health camps, and self-defence training programmes for girl students, to mark its 50th raising day.

The community outreach programmes and medical camps in remote border villages were organised involving all the SPs, DSPs and other senior police officers and the rank and file of the police department.

All-out efforts were made to bridge the gap between the public and the police.

In an attempt to reach out to the people living along the international border, the SPs of the respective districts, along with senior police officers, visited many frontier human habitations and conducted several community outreach programmes, especially health camps.

Apart from medical camps, the police officials also held meetings with the villagers and created awareness on the drug problem and cyber security.

In many districts, the community outreach programmes were conducted in an extensive manner in collaboration with the district administrations, the health & family welfare department, the forest & envirnoment department, the education department, the women & child welfare department, NGOs, CBOs, student unions, etc.

Awareness programmes on a wide range of topics, including the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, protection and preservation of nature and wildlife, the drug menace, the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, traffic rules and road safety, cyber crimes, etc.

Thousands of villagers benefited from the health camps, which were organised in several districts, including Tawang, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Anjaw, Longding, Changlang, Tirap, Shi-Yomi, West Siang and Siang.

Apart from free general health check-ups, medicines, health kits, fruits, nutrition supplements, raincoats, umbrellas, etc, were distributed to the needy patients and villagers.

In Changlang, the district police, in collaboration with the district administration, started temporary drug de-addiction centres at Saching and Khimyang villages, where 35 opium addicts were admitted.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, the district police visited remote Desali circle and provided the students of the Jambupani Residential Middle School one generator, one inverter with battery, one computer set, electric bulbs, and accessories.

During one such visit to remote Lada circle in East Kameng district, 15 locally made guns were surrendered by the villagers before the district police, and the villagers vowed to protect and preserve the wildlife.

Similar visits were made to the remote border villages of Damin and Mipi in Dibang Valley district by the SP, where public meetings and awareness programmes were conducted on various topics, especially on wildlife protection.

The capital police, under the ‘Shasakti’ programme, conducted self-defence training programmes at 10 government schools in Itanagar (5), Naharlagun (3), Nirjuli (1) and Banderdewa (1). Over 500 girl students were given basic training in self-defence.

The programmes were held at the schools for a week. Interactive sessions were also held, during which the students interacted with the capital SP, the PTC principal, the capital ASP, the SDPOs of Itanagar and Naharlagun, and other officers.

The instructors were drawn from the PTC and the 1st AAPBn.

Interactive programmes with students of five colleges were also held, during which senior police officers addressed the students.

A trekking expedition was also conducted to the elusive Hoot Valley in Anjaw district in an effort to reach out to the remotest and the little known places in the state. Hoot Valley is situated along the Indo-Myanmar border.