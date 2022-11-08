Tedir launches official kits of state’s contingent for NE Olympic Games

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Taba Tedir on Monday launched the official kits of the state’s contingent for the second North East Olympic Games in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Arunachal has fielded a 329-strong contingent, including 49 officials, for the Games. The team includes 156 male and 124 female athletes.

Bulang Marik and Kipa Ajay are

the chef-de-mission and the deputy chef-de-mission, respectively.

The state will participate in 17 disciplines (out of the total 18) – archery (12), athletics (21), badminton (10), basketball (24), boxing (17), cycling (9), football (men’s & women’s -40), golf (9), judo (16), karate (28), shooting (11), table tennis (8), taekwondo (32), tennis (3), wushu (17), weightlifting (12), and wrestling (11), AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago informed.

The Games will be held from 10 to 16 November.

Sports Minister Mama Natung and Tedir will flag off the state’s contingent from the ISBT complex in Lekhi on Tuesday at 2 pm.

The AOA has arranged seven Volvo buses for the transportation of the athletes. The first batch, comprising the boys’ and girls’ football teams, has already reached Shillong.