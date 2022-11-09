‘Deeply disturbed’ by Kerala guv’s expulsion of journalists from press meet: Editors Guild

NEW DELHI, 8 Nov: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday took strong exception to the “arbitrary act” by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of expelling journalists of two news channels from a press conference in Kochi.

In a statement here, the guild said it is “deeply disturbed by this selective targeting of media channels by a person who occupies the high constitutional office, and who is supposed to be a guardian of democratic values, including freedom of press.”

On Monday, Khan expelled journalists of Kairali TV and MediaOne TV from a press briefing in Kochi and started his interaction only after the representatives of the two channels had left.

“Media has the right to be critical of those in power, and such critical coverage cannot be a reason for denying access to press meets,” the guild said.

“EGI notes with concern the increasing tendency to block the media from access to information in the public domain,” it said. (PTI)