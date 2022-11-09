Read aloud sessions organised

TEZU, 8 Nov: A month-long ‘Read aloud sessions for all (RASA)’ for middle school students, conducted by the Bamboosa Library, in collaboration with the Denning College for Teacher Education, concluded at the Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

Addressing the valedictory function, engineer Jignalu Chai Kri expressed happiness over “seeing the positive change in the government school children who have been attending the RASA training.”

“They have performed their items without any stage fear,” she said, and

commended the BEd trainee-volunteers and the activists of the Lohit Youth Libraries “for the outstanding effort.”

She presented books to the best performing students of the course.

Arpita Kumari and Radhe Ronya (Class 6, Police Welfare School, Tezu) emerged the best participants “for their regularity, enthusiasm and reading skills,” while Saruf Ahmed (Class 7, TCM School) was “the most promising participant,” the library informed in a release.

Former Kerala SCERT faculty member Suresh Kumar, who was also present at the function, expressed appreciation for “the interesting activities of read aloud training demonstrated by the young readers.”

“Such healthy collaboration between a library and a centre of teacher education will produce immense and long-term benefits and improve the educational standards of students. Reading is a psychological process with a fantastic capacity to transform individuals,” he said.

He appealed to the youths to master their mother tongue, along with school languages, for improving their learning skills.

Ruwatso Tawsik presented a brief report on the RASA course, while Lohit Youth Libraries coordinator S Mundayoor outlined how the library movement has all along been stressing on “working together of various agencies to bring about substantial improvement in the educational environment in the state.”

RASA-2 is scheduled to start on 10 November. It will see the participation of “students from the GUPS TCM, Tezu West and Club Road No 3 schools,” the library said.