ToT on implementation of SBMG-II conducted

PASIGHAT, 11 Nov: The Pasighat division of the PHE&WS department organised a district-level training of trainers (ToT) programme here in East Siang district on 10 and 11 November to ensure proper implementation of various activities under the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin (SBMG- II).

“The objective of the training was to educate the PRI leaders on economical technologies available for preparation of village sanitation plan for implementation of SBMG Phase-II activities, which include ODF sustainability, solid waste management, grey water management, plastic waste management and proper implementation of the Gobardhan project,” Pasighat PHE Division EE Oling Taloh said.

All the ZPMs, GPCs, block coordinators, AEs, JEs and consultants of the district attended the programme.

PHE&WS officials Goto Ete (from Itanagar) and Anon Wangsu (from Roing) imparted the training to the participants. (DIPRO)