Nat’l workshop on research & publication ethics conducted

RONO HILLS, 11 Nov: A three-day national workshop on ‘Research & publication ethics’, organised jointly by six departments of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) – social work, psychology, electronics & communication engineering, computer science & engineering, English, and national security studies – concluded here on Friday.

A total of 300 participants, distributed evenly on online and offline modes, along with over a dozen senior professors from IIT Kanpur, the Banaras Hindu University, the Tezpur University, the Gorakhpur University, and RGU, held deliberations during the three-day workshop.

Addressing the inaugural programme, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha motivated the students to make the best of the workshop. Terming research and publication “the essence of a true academician,” he stressed on “the zeal of doing an honest work and contributing the best for the society.”

NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav dwelt on the importance of ethics in research.

On the first day, IIT Kanpur’s Humanities & Social Science Professor Braj Bhusan spoke at length on the topic ‘Publication Ethics’.

Other notable resource persons were Prof Rakesh Pandey from BHU, Prof Manabendra Mandal from Tezpur University and Prof Dhananjay Kumar from the Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Gorakhpur University. Prof Bhagabat Nayak, Prof Sanjeeb Kumar Jena, Prof Kesang Degi, Prof PK Panigrahi and Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee from various departments of RGU enlightened the research scholars and students about a wide range of topics, including databases and research metrics, scientific misconduct, epistemological position and research methods, data analysis, etc.

Among others, Prof Tana Showren of RGU attended the valedictory function of the workshop.