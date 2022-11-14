APLS members present literary pieces

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Members and writers of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) presented 19 new literary pieces – poems, articles, book reviews and stories – during the 111th monthly literary sitting of the APLS at its office near the civil secretariat here on Sunday.

In her poem ‘Untitled’, Tokyo Siram depicted the uncertainty of life. Likha Caral, a promising poet and former university assistant professor, read out her poem, written in Hindi and English, titled ‘Double-sided World’. She also recited three more poems, titled ‘Dust’, ‘If I Look at the World, What Do I See?’, ‘Are You Okay?’, and ‘Not Old Bridge Can Be Burnt’.

Another promising poet, Bengia Antra, recited four of her poems, titled ‘Are You Alone?’, ‘Healing Soul’, ‘Uneven Boxing Ring’ and ‘Karma’.

Inumoni Das recited two of her Assamese poems, titled ‘Narakot Iswaror Sandhan’ and ‘Tumar Nasikat Roi Jab Amar Hughondha’.

Renowned Tagin scholar and poet Lardik Kare recited a poem he had written in the Tagin language for children, on the basis of forgotten Tagin myths. Biki Yader, a student of DNGC, recited her Hindi poems ‘Maa’ and ‘Raat’, while Doyir Ete Taipodia presented a review of the novel Into the Hidden Valley, written by Stuart Blackburn, which is based on Arunachal Pradesh.

APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi also read a piece of his writing titled ‘In Search of a Sleeping Beauty’, which he wrote in 2007, about the hidden beauty of hilltops visible from Wakro in Lohit district.

APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak read two of his Assamese poems, ‘Khabor’ and ‘Bhrom’.

Thongchi spoke about the various forms of literature, and commended the promising writers who presented their literary works during the sitting.

He appealed to the young writers of the state to attend the next literary sitting of the APLS, which will be held on 6 December, on the occasion of the APLS’ 16th foundation day. He informed also that a literary magazine – a mouthpiece of the APLS – titled Prayas, will be released during the same programme.