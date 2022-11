ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the children and the people of the state on the occasion of Children’s Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“On this special occasion, I call upon every parent/guardian to take a pledge to build a harmonious society which is empathetic to healthy upbringing of our children,” the governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan)