3 including serving JE & BEO arrested in the APPSCE paper leakage scam

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Nov: The special investigation cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police here has arrested three more persons while investigating the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s AE question paper leakage case.

The three arrested have been identified as Taloka Darang, Posi Gamlin and Eagle Sora.

The SIC arrested Taloka Darang on Tuesday evening from Pangin in Siang district and Posi Gamlin on Monday evening from Naharlagun. Eagle Sora was arrested on Tuesday morning around 9 a.m from Basar in Lepa Rada district.

“Taloka Darang is the father of Karik Darang who managed to pass the junior engineer (JE) examination in 2021 conducted by the APPSC. Taloka negotiated with the former deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang, and got his son to pass the exam. Karik is posted as JE under RWD at Pangin,” shared an official. Eagle Sora also passed the same exam and was posted in the RWD department, Tirbin at the time of his arrest.

Posi Gamlin is a block education officer and has been hiding since the paper leakage scam came out in public.