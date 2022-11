ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: A bicycle rally themed ‘Save the nature, save the future’ was organised by the Itanagar Cycling Club from RK Mission Hospital to Thupten Gyatseling Monastery here on Thursday to mark the club’s fourth foundation day.

“The club was established on 17 November, 2019, and its main objective is to promote cycling as sports, health and fitness activity in the capital city and saving the environment,” Itanagar Cycling Club director Ijum Gadi said.