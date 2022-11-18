MLA emphasises teachers’ role in imparting quality edn

PASIGHAT, 17 Nov: Local MLA Kaling Moyong emphasised the role of teachers in imparting quality education and in the overall personality development of the students, and urged the teachers to work with dedication and sincerity to impart quality education to the state’s students.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the federal body meeting of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Moyong said that the state government is giving top priority to the education sector, and that efforts are on to revamp the sector. “Many projects are undertaken by the present government for the improvement of the education sector,” he added.

Also present at the meeting were Elementary Education Joint Director Obuk Panor, East Siang DDSE

Odhuk Tabing, ATA CEC president Kipa Kechak, secretary-general Jummar Kena, and presidents and general secretaries of the ATA’s district units. (DIPRO)