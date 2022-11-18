17 surgeries conducted during ENT camp

PASIGHAT, 17 Nov: Seventeen ENT surgeries were conducted during a three-day free ENT surgery camp conducted by the Vivekananda Kendra Arun Jyoti, Arunachal Pradesh, in association with Ments Hospital, Bengaluru, at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

A six-member team of ENT surgeons, anaesthetist and technicians from Ments Hospital, led by Dr Pradeep Kumar, conducted the free surgery camp. They were assisted by ENT doctors and technicians from the BPGH.

Further, 200 patients benefitted from ENT OPD.

The valedictory function was attended by PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Joint Director Dr T Tali, Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang, doctors of the BPGH, retired group captain Mohonto Panging Pao, and others. (DIPRO)