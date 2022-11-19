Meeting on spl summary revision

BOMDILA, 18 Nov: A meeting of political parties and booth level officers (BLO) of the Bomdila assembly constituency, in connection with the special summary revision of the photo electoral roll 2023, was held at the district election officer’s chamber here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Deputy District Election Officer Sang Khandu presented a brief on “the four qualifying dates (one in each quarter) to register as eligible voters before the summary revision of electoral rolls.”

He directed the BLOs to “take initiative and make awareness on linking of EPIC with Aadhaar in their designated polling stations before the final publication of the electoral roll.”

AERO Tenzin Yangchen advised the BLOs to “use the Garuda app to make the work faster and easier for transparency in election works.” She also presented a brief on “how to encourage and aware the people regarding the linking of EPIC with Aadhaar and why it is important.”

Copies of the draft of the electoral roll which was published on 9 November this year were distributed to the representatives of political parties during the meeting. (DIPRO)