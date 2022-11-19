RGU hosts nat’l workshop on’integrated amrita meditation’

RONO HILLS, 18 Nov: A national workshop on ‘Integrated amrita meditation (IAM) and motivation’ was organised at the mini-auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

The workshop was hosted jointly by RGU’s sociology and social work departments, and was conducted by national coordinators of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Youth Empowerment Group, Narinder Anand and Shweta.

“IAM is a technique that combines different meditation methods, relaxing yoga stretches, and breathing exercises. The workshop is aimed to help the participants in stress release, improved concentration, focused development and creativity,” the university informed in a release.

During the workshop, the resource persons spoke on the importance of setting life goals, and increasing awareness and consciousness among the youths.

It featured “awareness games, relaxation exercises and motivational talks, and screening of short inspirational video clips of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, chancellor of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham,” the release said.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung also contributed to the event, which was attended by over 100 participants, including heads of departments, faculty members and staffers of the university.