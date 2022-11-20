APWWS lauds GoAP for handing over paper leak case to CBI

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has hailed the state government for handing over the investigation of the APPSC AE paper leakage case to the CBI, and termed it “a landmark decision in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The organisation also expressed appreciation for Gyamar Padung for taking a stand without fear and favour, and for “taking up the case, saving the careers of thousands of government job aspirants.”

“Seeing the day to day development of the case, we strongly feel that the investigating team is doing its work and putting its effort to arrest all those involved in the paper leakage case,” the APWWS said.

It expressed solidarity with the aggrieved aspirants and their family members, and strongly appealed to the agencies to “do proper, just and speedy investigation, so that justice is delivered soon.”

The APWWS further appealed to “some section of social media users” not to target a particular community because of the involvement of certain persons from the community in the scam.

It appealed to the people of the state to act maturely and support the investigation team by providing it with any document or information that may help in the investigation.