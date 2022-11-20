GoAP focused on improving connectivity in Arunachal: Khandu

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state government is focused on improving air, rail, and road connectivity in the frontier state.

He said this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the 600 mw Kameng hydropower project in West Kameng district to the nation.

The project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 square kms.

Khandu said that the run-of-the-river project to harness the hydropower of the Bichom and the Tenga rivers (tributaries of the Kameng river) had got delayed due to various reasons for many years.

The Kameng project, the construction of which began in February 2005, had missed several deadlines.

He said that the project was fast-tracked only after the NDA government came to power in 2014.

The chief minister also said that the 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project will be commissioned in 2023.

“With the commissioning of these projects, Arunachal Pradesh will contribute significantly to India’s target of achieving a 5 trillion-dollar economy,” Khandu added. (PTI)