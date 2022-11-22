Yobins should not be deprived of constitutional rights, says org

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) has sought the intervention of the Changlang deputy commissioner in bringing an end to the “historical injustices committed against the Yobin tribe.”

In a 7-point representation to the deputy commissioner, the YWS on Monday said that the Yobin tribe should not be deprived of constitutional rights, adding that “The Yobin tribe has been deprived of rightful constitutional provisions for over four decades, which are just restored in recent times.”

Claiming that the state government undermined the land ownership of the Yobin tribe, the YWS said: “Without the consent of the tribal community, the government must not forcefully develop infrastructures like tourist spot in Badadi village.”

“The local administration claim Badadi as government land, which is totally false,” the organisation said.

It said that the Yobin community “is open to extend its cooperation to the state government,” but added that “any project in Vijaynagar circle, which are planned to be executed without our tribe’s consent, must be stopped.”

Seeking the DC’s intervention, the organisation also demanded that the ongoing “illegal eviction” by the authorities of the Namdapha National Park should be brought to a halt.

It appealed to the government to provide facilities to the villagers of Burma Nallah, Aguchi, Ngwazakha, Adehdi, Nibodi (Aguhomu), Josadi, Midodi, Yachejolo, Yacheley, Sichoto and Miphoto, saying that these villages have been deprived of all basic facilities “due to misunderstanding.”

The YWS claimed that former leaders of the Yobin community “agreed to contribute the portion from 17th Mile Deban to Burma Nallah and Majiwalo (Namdapha river) towards the preservation of wildlife and biodiversity.”

“We have never agreed beyond Burma Nallah (40th Mile),” it said in the representation.

The YWS also requested the DC to ensure “compulsory checking of address proof against the settlers of Vijaynagar at Namchik gate and conduct panchayat election in Vijaynagar soon.”

“Early election is necessary to participate in local governing body. However, no panchayati raj rights must be extended to the settlers,” the organisation said.

It further appealed to the DC to continue his efforts to make the Miao-Vijaynagar road an all-weather road.