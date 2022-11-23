7th NE Green Summit ends

Natung advocates sustainable lifestyle to mitigate climate change

UMSAW, 22 Nov: Sustainable development and enhanced community partnership are needed to protect the environment in the Northeast, said experts during the 7th edition of the Northeast Green Summit (NGS) that concluded here in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding on the green initiatives in the region was signed between the army’s ‘Eco Task Force’ and summit organiser Vibgyor NE Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that specialises in green issues of Northeast India.

Attending the valedictory function of the summit, Arunachal Pradesh Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung advocated “mitigating climate change by adopting a sustainable lifestyle.”

Informing about the ‘Pakke Declaration’, which is aimed at promoting sustainable lifestyle and mitigating climate change, Natung explained how the tribal communities of Arunachal are contributing in conserving the environment, wildlife, and forests.

He also highlighted the action plans being taken up under the ‘Pakke Declaration’ in conserving species diversity, and urged the people to “treat the flora and fauna around them as their family.”

“We should follow the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) and treat rivers, forests, birds and animals around us as our own family members. Only then can we protect the environment,” he said.

The minister called for enhanced community partnership and asked people to change the way they think about nature.

Urging people to visit the Northeast, especially Arunachal, Natung said that “there are no air purifiers in the Northeast, and we plan to keep it that way.”

MP Rajdeep Roy said that “the next generation must be encouraged to earn their livelihood in an eco-friendly way.”

“We must ensure sustainable development and growth. Public participation is the need of the hour for greening of the planet. We need ‘jan bhagidari’ (public participation) and the time to act is now,” he said.

The three-day event featured deliberations by experts in various fields on sustainable development, particularly in the Northeast region.

The summit was organised at the North Eastern Police Academy here, with the theme ‘Balancing people, planet, profit: Sustainable NE India & BIMSTEC region’.

Among others, Arunachal PCCF Jitendra Kumar attended the programme.

It may be mentioned here that in 2021, Arunachal’s environment, forest & climate change department was felicitated for its ‘Airgun Surrender Abhiyan’ during the 6th edition of the NGS held in Silchar.

The award had been presented to Natung in recognition of the efforts of the state government and the department to protect and conserve the rare, unique, and endangered wildlife of the state from being hunted. (With inputs from PTI)