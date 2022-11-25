APFA signs MoU with Arunachal Sporting Society

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal Sporting Society (ASS), a Pasighat (East Siang)-based, registered non-profit organisation, for organising the Inderjit Namchoom Arunachal League (INAL) football tournament.

The MoU, involving Rs 70 lakhs, will be effective for seven years.

With the signing of the MoU, the APFA will hand over the ownership of organising Arunachal’s highest and only state-approved football league (INAL) to the ASS for seven years.

“APFA has been looking for private parties to organise INAL to improve professionalism. We are now going to give away our biggest league to ASS today. I hope you (ASS) will take this league to new heights and produce good talents,” said APFA honorary secretary Kipa Ajay.

“We will support and cooperate with the ASS in every capacity, because our focus is not on generating fund but on quality of football and professionalism,” Ajay added.

The MoU is aimed at conducting entertaining and high-quality professional football league championships; improving the playing standards; and setting up structured and well-planned matches and engagements.

It is also aimed at producing a large pool of talented state-level players to play for the Indian national team; encouraging the people to play the sport; and setting new standards in sports administration, governance and marketing in the state.

“The motive is to have inclusive growth of football culture in the state, wherein the clubs are given ample opportunity to own a commercially viable asset, and maximum benefits goes to the players,” said ASS president Okit Palling.