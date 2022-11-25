MLA inaugurates PWD EE office, gymkhana

DOIMUKH, 24 Nov: PWD minister’s adviser and MLA Phurpa Tsering inaugurated the office of the PWD division executive engineer and a gymkhana here in Papum Pare district on Thursday, in the presence of local MLA Tana Hali Tara, ZPC Chukhu Bablu, DC Sachin Rana, and PWD Western Zone Chief Engineer T Taloh.

On learning that more than 100 projects in Doimukh are on the verge of completion and inauguration, Tsering said, “The present government is pro-public and endeavours to ensure that the public reap the benefits of the developmental initiatives of the government.”

Tara in his address said that the Doimukh PWD division office – “one of the oldest in the state – was still housed in a dilapidated SPT building, which led to waterlogging issues during the monsoons.”

“The new building is a welcome respite for all the employees,” he said.

Earlier, Tsering inaugurated a gymkhana in Kolma. Built at a cost of Rs 8 crore and executed by the PWD, the gymkhana houses modern sporting facilities and equipment and also has facilities for conducting indoor sports activities.

Doimukh PWD Division EE Byabang Tugu, HoDs, engineers and officials of the PWD, and PRI members attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)