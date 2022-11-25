Training progs on mushroom cultivation technology

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: A total of 228 persons benefitted from a series of training programmes on ‘Mushroom cultivation technology’, which concluded here on Thursday.

The programmes were organised by the horticulture department’s Mushroom Development Centre (MDC) from 10-24 November in five batches to promote sustainable farming and food security.

One training programme was conducted at Durpang village, and another was conducted at Batt Ganga zilla segment in Chimpu, both in Papum Pare district. The remaining programmes were conducted at the MDC here.

During the programmes, Mushroom Development Officer Ayi Remi Ering imparted technical know-how on oyster, button and shiitake mushroom cultivation.

Hands-on demonstration on cultivation practices, selection of substrate, preparation of pure culture, mother spawn and commercial spawn, and spawn inoculation were covered by the resource person and technical staff.

Free spawns and pamphlets on farming practices on oyster, button and shiitake mushroom were distributed to the participants. (DIPR)