Water pipeline bursts in Naharlagun

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: A water supply pipeline has burst in Naharlagun on Wednesday near helipad area. The damaged water pipeline of the public health engineering department supplied water from Nyorch water intake point to Naharlagun and Nirjuli townships.

Speaking to media, Naharlagun division PHED executive engineer Teli Dutto Camder

informed that had the residents taken a no objection certificate from the department concern before constructing high rise structures, such a disaster could have been avoided.

Teli further said that due to the narrow passage in the building, machineries could not be deployed. He said that restoration will take time as it is being done manually.

The 300 DI pipeline was laid in 2005.

The water pressure of the damaged pipe was so strong that it spilled into the first floor of a building. The residents informed that a decade ago, there was a similar incident at the same locality.

The department had also admitted that the pipeline had burst during the trial period.