Khandu greets people on Indigenous Faith Day, urges IFCSAP to work for propagation of indigenous languages

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) to work for propagation of indigenous languages “so that these do not go extinct like hundreds of indigenous languages across the world.”

Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day, celebrated in the state every year on 1 December, Khandu said that while indigenous people own, occupy and use only a quarter of the world’s surface area, they safeguard 80 percent of the world’s remaining biodiversity.

“We must be proud that we as indigenous tribes hold vital ancestral knowledge and expertise on how to adapt, mitigate and reduce climate and disaster risks, one major concern that faces the world,” he said.

Commending the IFCSAP under whose umbrella the day is celebrated across the state by the indigenous faith believers, Khandu reiterated his emphasis on encouraging use of indigenous languages.

Paying rich tributes to Late Talom Rukbo, who pioneered the indigenous faith movement by laying

the foundation of Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang on 31st December, 1986 at Pasighat as a common forum of the indigenous faith believers, Khandu said, “We owe it to Late Rukbo for evolving our own system of prayers and worship revering Donyi Polo as the supreme Almighty. This system has become one of the strongest pillars that today safeguards our distinct indigenous culture and traditions.”

“Ours is a secular country, where every individual is free to follow any faith. Tribal communities of our state adhering to their distinct indigenous faith is encouraging and something to be proud of,” Khandu added. (CMO)