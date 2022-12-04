19th edition of Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament begins

ZIRO, 3 Dec: The 19th edition of the Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament began at the Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

In the first match, played between host Lower Subansiri and Kra Daadi, the latter pipped the former by a margin of 4 goals to 1.

For Kra Daadi, Rigio Tapu scored in the 42nd minute and Nikter Nido netted two goals in the 45th and the 63rd minute, while Charu Lalum scored in the 96th minute.

For Lower Subansiri, the solitary goal was scored by Tapi Hakhe in the 61st minute.

In another match, between Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, Shi-Yomi won by a margin of 2 goals to 1.

Both the winning goals for Shi-Yomi were scored by Joseph Chije in the 11th and the 34th minute of play.

In the third match of the day, played between Upper Subansiri and East Kameng, Upper Subansiri defeated East Kameng by a margin of 2 goals to 1.

For Upper Subansiri, Kulin Raji scored in the 51st minute and Phungpha Pansa netted a goal in the 85th minute.

For East Kameng, Karling Paffa scored in the 92nd minute.

The final match will be played on 12 December at the same venue.

Earlier, M/s Puna Hinda Constructions director Puna Hinda, who kicked off the tournament, urged all to “promote Ziro as another hub of football in the state.”

Stating that Ziro is fortunate to be hosting the prestigious tournament, Hinda said, “Ziro is an ideal place to conduct both outdoor and indoor sports tournaments, with mild and suiting climate, along with matching sports infrastructures, especially in football and badminton.”

Giving assurance that he would help in “either procuring an artificial green turf or grass carpeting for the stadium,” Hinda also announced to sponsor the trophy and the prize money for the winning team.

IT & Communications Joint Director Hano Takka appealed to all the teams to “maintain discipline on and off the ground to be able to excel at the national and international levels.”

Speaking on behalf of late Tadar Tang’s family, Tadar Kapa thanked the state government and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) for choosing Ziro to host the prestigious tournament this season.

“It has taken 19 years for Ziro to host a state-level football tournament, whereas the place has produced so many star footballers at the state level,” he said, and expressed hope that Ziro would host similar state-level tournaments in the future too.

All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay informed that “Team Arunachal will be selected from among the best players of this tournament to represent the state at the national-level Santosh Trophy Football Tournament, scheduled to be played in Kokrajhar in Assam.

Ajay assured to “facilitate in staging a national-level football tournament in Ziro if requisite infrastructure and facilities are made available.”

He requested the state government and sponsors like Puna Hinda to “pool in together in meeting up this urgent necessity of the Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium to host state and national level tournaments.”

Fourteen teams from various districts of the state are participating in the tournament, informed Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime.

He further informed that “both the patrons and ministers of the district, Tage Taki and Taba Tedir, who are out of station, have extended their best wishes for smooth and successful conduct of the tournament.”

APFA senior vice president Kipa Takum, vice president Likha Tapu, executive members Orin Lego, Gebin Kato and Kipa Niba, and Lower Subansiri District Football Association secretary Joram Apa were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)