Chief Minister Pema Khandu and union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju together laid the foundation stone of the new ADC headquarters in Digbak in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday, in the presence of Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo and MLAs Rode Bui, Tanya Soki, Nyato Dukam and Tarin Dakpe. The two also inaugurated a 200-bedded boys’ hostel at the VKV in Kuporijo. (DIPRO)