Magical Meadows
— Weins B
I would write your heartbeat
On the cheeks of rivers,
So every time your heart beats,
It would make the rivers smile
And in between the mountains
Give life to an eternal valley,
And when your wings fall short of breath
May it land upon the arms of wind
And catch the expanse of the sky so wide,
Although the claps of coin make you dream
May the sunshine still stays within your backyard’s reach
Because of the pocket you build,
For it is the tides of snowflakes
That makes the warmth of bonfire make more sense,
And when the trees are uprooted from your woodland
May your soil have the courage to rewrite magical meadows,
Cocooned in wonderland of wildflower’s plateau.