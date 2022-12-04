Magical Meadows

— Weins B

I would write your heartbeat

On the cheeks of rivers,

So every time your heart beats,

It would make the rivers smile

And in between the mountains

Give life to an eternal valley,

And when your wings fall short of breath

May it land upon the arms of wind

And catch the expanse of the sky so wide,

Although the claps of coin make you dream

May the sunshine still stays within your backyard’s reach

Because of the pocket you build,

For it is the tides of snowflakes

That makes the warmth of bonfire make more sense,

And when the trees are uprooted from your woodland

May your soil have the courage to rewrite magical meadows,

Cocooned in wonderland of wildflower’s plateau.