Top scholarships for Indian students to study in Asia

There are many scholarships for Indian students offered by many

governments, universities and organizations. It is sad that thousands of dollars worth of scholarships go unclaimed every year simply because no one applies for them. In this article we take a look at some of the best scholarships that will help you out with your education in Asian countries.

Aichi Scholarship Program for Asian students in Japan

Aichi is a Japanese prefecture in central Honshu island and with its capital at Nagoya. This scholarship is given by the Aichi Prefectural Government and it enables students from Asia travel to Aichi to enroll in a graduate school after 6 month research period to study the specialized fields and subjects that support Aichi’s manufacturing industry. After completing their course of study, students will be expected to seek employment in Aichi. Students already studying in Japan are not eligible.

DST A*STAR call for Singapore-India research grants

This grant is sponsored jointly by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India and Agency for Science, Technology and Research(A*STAR). The scholarship allows Indian researchers from the field of science and technology to study in Singapore.

Hinrich Full MA scholarship in international journalism HKBU

To all the aspiring journalists out there, don’t feel left out as this is the scholarship made only for you. The scholarship is open to citizens from India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines and it allows you to pursue the Master of Arts in International Journalism from the reputed Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) in Hong Kong.

Selected candidates will receive full financial support for tuition fee, monthly allowance, visa and round trip fares. And that’s not all, you will also be offered a well designed internship for 12 months and a job to top it off upon graduation.

HM King’s and HM Queen’s Scholarships for Asian students in Thailand

These scholarships are provided by the Royal Thai Government to students pursue their Masters in Thailand.

For the students of the Masters Level the scholarship is of two kinds, namely-

His Majesty The King’s Scholarship is provided to candidates with excellent undergraduate achievements to pursue a Master degree in the disciplines of Engineering, Technology & Management.

Her Majesty The Queen’s Scholarship is offered to candidates with excellent undergraduate achievements to pursue a Masters degree in any field related to Environment.

Silk Road Scholarship Program at Seoul University

If you want to study in the land of K-Pop, here’s your best chance. The Silk-Road Scholarship Program is jointly funded by the SBS Cultural Foundation and Seoul National University, established in Fall 2009. It is specifically designed for students who wish to study Humanities and Social Sciences at Seoul National University.

Currently the scholarship is awarded for five students annually with financial assistance covering the cost of full tuition fees and living expenses. Students from countries located in the area of the Silk-Road may apply.

Advancing North East (www.advancingnortheast.in) is a one stop solution web portal for career and livelihood developed by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) and funded by the North Eastern Council, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (M-DoNER), Govt of India. For any query related to your career and livelihood reach out through guideme@advancingnortheast.in.